Portuguese press goes wild with Palmeiras’ bi at Libertadores: ‘Abel Ferreira makes history’

Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 this Saturday and won the three-time Conmebol Libertadores championship, driving the Portuguese press crazy

Winning the bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol fur palm trees, this Saturday, with the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, drove the Portuguese press crazy.

The main sports newspapers in the country highlighted the title alviverde and the work of the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, who won his 2nd continental competition since arriving at Palestra Itália.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Abel Ferreira makes history: Palmeiras beats Flamengo and is three-time champion of the Libertadores”, headlined The game.

“The Portuguese flag returned to the highest place in South American football for the third consecutive time. For the second time, with Abel Ferreira leading Palmeiras to another continental title,” he wrote.

“The tri-championship (the first in 1999), won against Flamengo this Saturday, in Montevideo, definitely puts Penafiel’s natural coach in the gallery of the greatest in the history of Verdão,” he continued.

“Verdão was more stable in the game. Stronger physically and emotionally. And they reached the winning goal (and the title) in the 95th minute with a player launched by Abel during the game: Deyverson. In the end, party alviverde – and Portuguese – in Uruguay”, he added.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

O record highlighted Abel’s incredible brands at Libertadores.

“Palmeiras wins Libertadores again under the technical command of Abel Ferreira! Another historic night for the Portuguese coach!”, he exclaimed.

“Abel Ferreira makes history and joins Scarone, Luís Alonso Pérez, Manuel Giúdice, Osvaldo Zubeldía, Juan Carlos Lorenzo, Telê Santana and Carlos Bianchi as the coaches to conquer the Libertadores twice,” he recalled.