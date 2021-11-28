Postponing tasks can be a symptom of a mental disorder; understand – News

With the proximity of the end of the year parties, it is common to see people postponing their tasks, letting them accumulate, to do everything at the last minute. This act of putting things off for later is known as procrastination.

Psychiatrist Maria Francisca Mauro explains how this action takes place.

“Procrastinating is an irrational voluntary act of postponing the course of action for the future — or even leaving it to the last minute — that causes problems in the personal and professional spheres”, says Maria Francisca.

The specialist says that procrastination can manifest itself in different ways. One of the most common is when people want to perform several tasks at the same time and often leave everything to finish at the last minute.

Leaving the important things for later and opting for more attractive activities is a common behavior, but it becomes a problem when it starts to consume more time than it should and, thus, disrupting life.

According to the psychiatrist, people seek something of immediate pleasure, postponing what should be done to seek this quick reward.

“There are several forms of procrastination, such as postponing until the last minute, or that motivated by the fact that the individual feels tense, which makes him unable to start performing his tasks. There is also procrastination as a trait of its own depression or low self-esteem, and also that which occurs when the person postpones the beginning of the execution of a task because they believe they are incapable of developing it or are afraid of failing”, he says.

Procrastination and mental disorders

According to the doctor, in addition to causing damage to one’s personal life, possibly even causing damage to the person’s credibility, procrastination can be a sign of a mental health problem, such as depression, anxiety or impaired cognitive functioning.

“Procrastinating can be a symptom of depression, as people who have a mental health disorder also have cognitive impairment, demonstrating difficulty in concentrating or understanding something. It’s important that people who didn’t procrastinate before are aware that they are wasting their time in the wrong way, putting off important tasks and not meeting deadlines,” he says.

The specialist says that the unwillingness to perform actions that were previously something normal, combined with the feeling that everything being done is wrong or insufficient, can also be a warning for psychiatric disorders.

According to the psychiatrist, to avoid wasting time in the wrong way, it is advisable to pay attention to deadlines. Having a very long period to deliver a certain task, the person tends to lose focus, and ends up leaving everything to the last minute.

“The main tips to avoid procrastinating are: take daily measurements; think about what needs to be done each day; be careful with your cell phone and social networks; always pay attention to priorities, leaving personal life factors out of the environment of work or study, in order to avoid distractions; and filter what is necessary to focus”, he concludes.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis.