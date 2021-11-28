Prince Charles reportedly commented on skin color of son of Harry and Meghan, says book | celebrities



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah WinfreyReproduction/CBS

São Paulo – A new book on the backstage of the life of the Royal Family points out that Prince Charles is the royal who questioned the skin color of the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – revelation made by the Duchess a few months ago in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the website Page Six, a source for the book ‘Brothers and Wives’, written by Christopher Andersen, said the question was asked by Charles in conversation with his wife Camilla on the morning of November 27, 2017, the day the Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced.

“I wonder what the kids will be like?” said Charles, according to the source. “Well, absolutely beautiful. I’m sure,” Camilla replied, in a tone of surprise. “I mean, what do you think your kids’ skin tone might be?” Charles asked again, according to the website.

A spokesman for the Royal Family denied the allegations. “This is fiction and not worthy of any comment,” said the representative. Spokespersons for Meghan and Harry declined to comment on the book.