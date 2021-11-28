Property financing at Caixa or other banks? See interest

Last week, Caixa Econômica Federal announced that it had readjusted the real estate financing rate to 8% per year. The increase took effect from Tuesday (23) and takes place in the form of financing with a Referential Rate (TR). In this way, the customer pays the pre-defined interest rate, plus the TR, which is currently zero. So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, with the rise, Caixa says it is just following the market logic, precisely with the rise in interest rates. Until then, the index was 7.35%. In a note, Caixa emphasized that, even with the repositioning, “it remains the bank that offers the best conditions to customers who wish to purchase a property”.

In addition to TR-based real estate financing, Caixa also offers three other modalities. One of them is based on inflation, with IPCA variation and fixed rate starting at 2.95%; one based on savings, with savings interest plus a fixed rate starting at 2.95%; and, finally, a fixed rate, which can be from 9.5% to 9.95% per year.

Finally, you can choose to borrow from other banks. Through Banco do Brasil (BB), it is possible to finance up to 80% of the property’s value in 420 months (35 years). Currently, the fixed rate is 8.99% per year, plus the TR (currently at zero). Santander has rates from 8.99% a year plus TR and 10.99% a year plus TR.

Itaú, in turn, has two options. The first of them has a fixed rate of 8.3% per year plus TR. The second rate varies according to the income on savings, plus a fixed rate of 2.99% per annum.

Image: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com