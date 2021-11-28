PS4 Games FROM R$ 47.40 on Amazon

God of War, The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: Thief’s End are some of the games on sale

O Playstation 4 was released in 2013 and has since built a very rich library of games, and to enjoy several of these titles, the Amazon is offering on sale in this sexta-feira Negra several titles of the line PlayStation Hits, including God of War, The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn, in the list that we bring, the games start costing BRL 47.40 and do not go beyond the value of 50 reais, to complete the offer, subscribers of Amazon Prime do not pay the delivery price.

Because they are games released for PS4, they are also compatible with the PlayStation 5, released last year by Sony, which brings backwards compatibility with the family’s previous console, in some games like the God of War The Sony provides a free upgrade, which allows the game to perform better on the next-gen console, in the case of the story of Kratos and Atreus, the game is running on dynamic 4K The 60 FPS at the PS5.

[BLACK FRIDAY] PS PLUS BR annual subscription with 33% DISCOUNT

Offers are valid until November 29



Check out the list we have selected below and make your purchase before it runs out of stock.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Until Dawn – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Uncharted 4: Thief’s End – Click here to buy for R$49.90

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Infamous: Second Son – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Nioh – Click here to buy for R$49.90

Uncharted: The Drake Collection – Click here to buy for R$49.00

God of War – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Gran Turismo Sport – Click here to buy for R$47.40

The Last of Us: Remastered – Click here to buy for R$49.90

God of War 3: Remastered – Click here to buy for R$49.90

Bloodborne – Click here to buy for R$47.40

Ratchet & Clank – Click here to buy for R$47.40



– Continues after advertising –

Do you already own or play any of the titles on this list? Will you take advantage of this promotion to buy some new games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

[BLACK FRIDAY] View the top PS4 and PS5 game deals on the PS Store

Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 and DEATHLOOP are some of the titles on sale



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.