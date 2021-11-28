PSDB counts 26,000 external attacks on voting in the caucuses

by

The PSDB registered at least 26,000 external attempts to access the party’s election priors system, which is holding a vote this Saturday (27) to choose the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

The number was provided by the toucans’ advisors. All attacks were carried out outside Brazil, the party said, which meant that the registration of votes of affiliates abroad was blocked.

The polls, which were opened again this Saturday through a new application, come after suspicions that the party was the target of hacker attacks last Sunday (21), when the caucuses were suspended after errors in the first system used by the acronym.

The suspension was considered a political fiasco and the party tried throughout the week to find a solution, which only came last Thursday (25).

Despite attempted attacks, the vote continues without further complications. By the beginning of the afternoon, more than 18 thousand votes had been registered.

Party members will be able to choose between Arthur Virgílio, former mayor of Manaus, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, or João Doria, governor of São Paulo, until 5 pm this Saturday on a portal designated for voting.

According to Bruno Araújo, national president of the PSDB, the party hopes to release the final result of the caucuses by 6:00 pm this Saturday.

