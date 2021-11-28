PSG is considering ‘getting change’ at Real Madrid for Mbappé and may try to renovate Vinicius Jr. with astronomical salary, says the newspaper

PSG is considering trying to get Vinicius Jr. to be renewed with Real Madrid

With the imminent loss of Mbappé to the Real Madrid, which should be free of charge at the end of the season, the Paris Saint-Germain He is considering giving change to the merengue club and trying to renew Vinicius Junior’s contract. The information was published by the Spanish newspaper ABC.

However, the Brazilian, who is negotiating the renewal of his relationship with Real for another five seasons, would have the desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Currently, Vinicius receives around 3.3 million euros (BRL 20.96 million) net per season – it could reach four million (BRL 25.4 million) in bonuses for games played. The renewal proposal would be until 2027, with a maturity of approximately eight million euros (R$ 50.8 million), in addition to performance awards.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to make an offer for a six-year contract, with 17 million euros (BRL 107.95 million) a year.

“Vinicius said that his priority is not money, but success at the Spanish club. He wants to enter the history of the entity and make his entire career in the white team”, says the newspaper.

PSG’s desire to hire Vinicius is old. In all negotiations for Mbappé’s departure from Real, the French team used the Brazilian’s name as a condition for an exchange.

Despite this, the merengue club never agreed to negotiate its young star even when he was going through difficult times. In the current season in which the Brazilian became one of the protagonists of the team, the sale became impossible.