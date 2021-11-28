PSG offers twice as much as Real Madrid to have Vinícius Júnior, says website – 11/27/2021

Paris Saint-Germain is interested in hiring Brazilian Vinícius Júnior for next season and will not save money to get in the way of the striker’s renewal negotiations with Real Madrid, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC.

According to the Spanish press, Sheikh Nasser Al-Ghanim Khelaïfi’s club interfered in the renewal negotiations between Real Madrid and the Brazilian as a way to make up for the loss of Mbappé next year.

Per season, Vinicius receives around 3.3 million euros, which can reach 4 million depending on the bonus for games played. The proposal to renew the Spanish club is for a contract until 2027, with a salary (per season) of around 8 million euros.

While the Blancos are giving 8 million euros a season, intending to hold Vinícius Jr. for another five seasons, PSG have 17 million euros set aside to seduce the young star.

Despite the desire to sign, Vini, who is negotiating the renewal of his relationship with Real for another five seasons, would have the desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu, which could make the negotiation drag on for a few more weeks.

The offer, scheduled to run until the end of the season, in addition to making up for a lack in attack, is also seen as a form of retaliation for the loss of Kyllian Mbappé to Real Madrid, who expressed their desire to leave the Paris club after the Lionel Messi arrival.