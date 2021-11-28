Q&A: What is already known about the Ômicron variant

SAO PAULO — A new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa is worrying health authorities around the world. The strain, which was named omicron (B.1.1.529) by the World Health Organization (WHO), appears to spread relatively quickly and is already present in four other countries. Mutations are common in coronaviruses and they give rise to new variants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, several strains have emerged, but so far, only four have been the target of concern for negatively altering the effect of the virus in the body. The omicron is the fifth of them and, according to the geneticist physician Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba, this is the variant that accumulated the most mutations.

“She has a mix of mutations present in the other four strains of concern and still has a number of new mutations. This is the main point that caught her attention. Although there is evidence that it can be more transmissible and escape the defenses of the immune system, it is still too hasty to make any statement about it – explains the expert.

Check out the answers to the main questions about Ômicron below:

Where, how and when did it come about?

The new variant emerged in South Africa. The first confirmed case of B.1.1.529 was in a patient tested on 9 November, according to WHO information. Since then, the country has identified about 100 cases of the variant, mainly in its most populous province, Gauteng. It is not yet known exactly how it came about. One of the hypotheses, formulated by a scientist at the UCL Genetics Institute in London, is that the new coronavirus evolved during a chronic infection in an immunocompromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient. Another strain of concern, beta, identified last year also in South Africa, is believed to have come from an HIV-infected person.

Why was she given this name?

WHO uses letters of the Greek alphabet to name the so-called “variant of concern” (VOC) and “of interest” (VOI). The South African strain was classified as a VOC. The terminology is used for strains that negatively alter the epidemiology of the disease, for example, by increasing the rate of transmission, changing disease symptoms, or reducing the effectiveness of health measures such as vaccination and treatments. Surprising scientists around the world, the entity decided to use the 15th letter and not the 13th to name the new variant, called omicron. There is still no justification for this decision. This is the fifth strain classified as a concern variant. The former are alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

Why did she become a concern so quickly?

This variant has 50 mutations in total. That’s nearly double the number of Delta mutations. In the spike protein alone, used by the virus to invade cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines, there are more than 30. Preliminary evidence suggests that it increases the risk of reinfection, is more transmissible and less susceptible to defenses generated by vaccines.

Is it more transmissible and more serious?

Data from South Africa indicate that it may be more transmissible. But that doesn’t mean she’s more aggressive. Both suspicions have yet to be confirmed. The country’s daily infection rate nearly doubled on Thursday to 2,465, and the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost every province in South Africa.

– The number of people who were quickly infected in a week in the country raises the suspicion that it may be much more transmissible than delta. She has all the tools to be more infectious, to escape the responses of vaccines and the body itself. But right now, it’s all speculation,” says Raskin.

Do vaccines protect against the new strain?

Some of the mutations present in the new variant indicate that it may be resistant to neutralizing antibodies. But so far, there is no evidence that vaccines are not effective against omicron. Some vaccine developers, such as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, and AstraZeneca in its partnership with Oxford University, have already announced the start of tests to assess the effectiveness of the immunizer against the new variant. Pfizer expects to have an answer within two weeks.

Can it be detected by the PCR test?

Yes. Several laboratories indicated that in the PCR test used, one of the three target genes for detecting the virus is not found. This is called the S gene dropout. However, this failure does not mean that the virus can go undetected in this test and give a false-negative result. On the contrary. Indicates that PCR can be used as a marker for the variant, while sequencing confirmation is awaited.

Does it cause the same symptoms as the previous variants?

To date, no unusual symptoms have been reported following infection with the B.1.1.529 variant. As with other strains, there are cases of asymptomatic individuals.

In which countries has it been detected?

In addition to South Africa, cases of the new variant have been confirmed in Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. To prevent the spread of the new variant, countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia suspended flights from southern Africa.

What measures has Brazil taken to prevent her from getting here?

Civil House Minister Ciro Nogueira announced on Twitter that the government plans to ban flights from six African countries as of Monday. The decision follows a recommendation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which called for restrictions on the entry of passengers from six African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The Ministry of Health issued a risk alert to health departments about the new variant. The statement directs networks to make immediate notification if cases of the new strain are detected. According to the folder, in case of suspicious diagnosis in patients coming from countries with a history of these variants, networks must monitor travelers with symptoms for up to 14 days and without symptoms for up to 7 days.