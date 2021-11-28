Queen Elizabeth has super-encrypted smartphone with just two contacts – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth II on the phone (Photo: Disclosure)

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, owns her own super-encrypted cell phone, but uses the device only to respond to two contacts, her daughter Princess Anne and John Warren, an agent who takes care of her horse-breeding and racing interests.

The revelation was made by journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti. According to the commentator, these are the only two people who can talk to Elizabeth whenever they want.

“Apparently, the Queen has two people she frequently talks to using her cell phone and she apparently has a Samsung cell phone modified with anti-hacker encryptions created by MI6 (British intelligence agency) so that no one can break into her phone,” explained Sacerdoti in interview with journalist Christina Garibaldi, highlighted the newspaper The Mirror.

Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabethh 2nd and sister of Prince Charles (Photo: Getty Images)

“These two people are her daughter Princess Anne and her racing agent John Warren. If John calls her, she answers,” Sacerdoti continued. “He is the son-in-law of a friend of the Queen, the late Earl of Carnarvon.”

John has become Elizabeth’s close friend for many years and takes care of all of the Queen’s interests related to horse breeding and racing – she has been involved with horses for over 70 years and attended riding lessons for the first time in 1945.

Princess Anne, 71, is Elizabeth’s only female daughter and is also known for her equestrian talents – she even participated in the 1976 Olympics in the category. The Queen had four other children with Prince Philip, who died in 2021: Charles, 73; Andrew, 61 years old; and Edward, 57 years old.

