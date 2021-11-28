Queen Elizabeth II has a special secret cell phone and serves only two people worldwide; check out who they are!

Don’t say “hello”, say “how are you, Majesty?” Kkkk According to a Mirror report this Friday (26), Queen Elizabeth II is connected to current technologies, and has a personal cell phone, yes. But there is a very peculiar detail: only two people in the whole world can get in touch with her!

And then you can imagine, surely it must be the prime minister of the United Kingdom or else his son Charles, natural successor to the throne. But no… According to the publication, Princess Anne is one of the privileged ones to talk to Elizabeth anywhere in the world, which is even understandable, right? But the second contact is from John Warren, a renowned former knight and current manager of the races in which British royalty horses participate.

“Apparently the queen has two people she talks to on their phones and she also apparently has a cell phone they claim is Samsung with MI6 anti-hacker encryption so no one can hack into her phone.” revealed royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, quoting the UK government’s British intelligence agency. “The two people she calls the most are her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren”, completed.

Sacerdoti also assured that Warren usually has a certain priority when the monarch decides to answer the calls. “He is the son-in-law of a friend of the Queen, the late Earl of Carnarvon and his home was Highclere Castle in Berkshire, which viewers may know better as Downton Abbey.” explained.

John is one of the world’s leading horse experts and oversees all of the Queen’s racing and breeding interests. Elizabeth has been involved with horses for over 70 years. His first participation in a race was at age 19, in 1945, at the Royal Ascot. The commentator also added that the privilege gained by Anne is due to the bond that mother and daughter have always had because of their similar affinities, including their passion for horses. Like mother, like daughter!