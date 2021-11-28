Quinzinho’s Kiss works miracle and cures Victoria’s tic in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Quinzinho’s (Augusto Madeira) kiss will promote miracles in the life of Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After the romantic night with the cheater, the archaeologist will appear more radiant and cured of the various nervous tics in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

After a lot of arguments and falling out over money, the owner of the Hotel Cassino Perequetê and the redhead will surrender to the passion they feel for each other. The serials by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will feature scenes from New World (2017) so as not to leave doubts to the public that the two were never brothers.

Surrendered to a secret romance with the father of Prisca (Maria Carolina Basílio) and Hilário (Theo Almeida), the researcher will lose her trademarks, and Lota (Paula Cohen) will be the first to realize that there is something different about her in next Tuesday’s chapter (30) .

During a benefit event, the baroness of Fervedouro will arrive accompanied by Batista (Ernani Moraes) before everyone else, while the duo tries to disguise the atmosphere of the beginning of the relationship. “Good night, do you know if this is going to take a long time? I’ve already arrived wanting to leave…”, the coffee grower will interrupt.

“Try to enjoy it, Mr. Batista. A little culture won’t hurt you. And the baroness, how’s it going?”, Vitória will say, all friendly. “Well… And you? You’re different. Full of pleasantries, you’re even more… more…”, Nélio’s mother (João Pedro Zappa) will find it strange. “Prettier. Yes, it is,” the baron will agree.

Playback/TV Globo

Quinzinho will work miracles in Vitória’s life

“Me? Imagine, what an idea”, will react the redhead. “She stopped doing that…”, Lota will need to. “That thing?” the archaeologist will question, and the aspiring aristocrat will imitate the mannerisms of Quinzinho’s new girlfriend. “Yeah, isn’t that right?”, Batista reaffirmed, leaving with his wife.

The casino owner will agree with the pair. “It’s not that the Auction is right? You stopped doing those things… What happened?”, the former professor of etiquette will comment. “You”, will declare Teresa Cristina’s friend (Leticia Sabatella), all silly.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

