RB Bragantino X America-MG – Supersports

35

1 time Arthur takes the corner from the right side. Bauermann moves away at the first beam. Cuello catches the rebound in the intermediate, gives a touch forward and stopped with a foul by Zarate, who warned with a yellow card.

34

1 time Cuello hits the ball from the left edge of the area to the middle and Bauermann heads it off for a corner.

33

1 time America-MG exchanges passes in midfield. RB Bragantino tries to close spaces.

32

1 time Lo Ortiz tries a long shot to attack and Patric intercepts it in the right half of the Amrica-MG defense field.

31

1 time Praxedes tries to invade the area from the right side and Eduardo Bauermann manages to tackle it.

30

1 time Ademir takes the far right, marked by Luan Cndido, crosses to the middle of the area and Fabrcio Bruno hits back.

29

1 time Cuello barely controls the ball in midfield and falls back onto the pitch.

28

1 time Lucas Kal tries to finish from the entrance of the half moon and sends the ball over the naughty.

27

1 time Ademir takes the free kick from the right wing to the goal and Cleiton moves away from it.

26

1 time Cuello receives medical care on the lawn. Departure stalled.

25

1 time Zarate takes the corner from the right side and Arthur moves away on the first beam. Ademir takes the leftover on the right, matches Zarate and suffers from Helinho’s lack.

24

1 time Felipe Azevedo tries to finish from the left half. The ball deviates at the mark and goes to corner.

23

1 time Arthur tries to advance down the middle, Bauermann cuts. Cuello tries to take advantage of the rebound and finishes from outside the area over the goal.

22

1 time Zarate takes advantage of an error in the ball from RB Bragantino, tries to touch Juninho in the half moon, but Luan Candido intercepts.

21

1 time Zarate tries to launch Marlon on the left, but the pass goes too far and the ball gets lost on the side.

20

1 time Luan Candido, triggered by Helinho in the left half, tries for a pass to the middle, but Ademir manages to tackle it.

19

1 time RB Bragantino tries to find spaces in the attacking field, but America-MG takes the best one.

18

1 time Luan Cndido launched from the far left, but misses the cross and sends the ball straight to the end line.

17

1 time Helinho goes to the back on the left, but exaggerates outside the intersection. Artur still recovers on the other side of the field, but Aderlan commits a foul in the dispute with Marlon.

16

1 time Ademir launched from the right wing, but Lo Ortiz managed to tackle it.

15

1 time Fabrcio Bruno tries to launch a shot to the left wing and Patric intercepts it from above.

14

1 time America-MG keeps the ball in the attacking field.

13

1 time Now it was Adeerlan’s turn to commit a foul in the dispute with Marlon.

12

1 time Ytalo presses and commits a foul on Ademir in RB Bragantino’s attacking field.

11

1 time Al wins the ball from the far left and Cleiton comes out of goal to hold the ball.

10

1 time Felipe Azevedo takes the free kick from the left wing to the middle of the area and Aderlan moves to the other side of the field.

9

1 time Felipe Azevedo goes to the back on the left and stops when Aderlan is missing.

8

1 time Marlon takes the corner kick on the right side, RB Bragantino’s defense can’t get away and Lucas Kal has the shot blocked.

7

1 time Ademir goes to the back on the right and Helinho takes a corner.

6

1 time ALMOST!!! Lucas Kal scores with Juninho in the middle and shoots low from the entrance to the area. The ball goes weak, in the right corner of Cleiton, who makes the defense.

5

1 time Zrate takes the left half foul to the area. Fabricio Bruno partially pulls away and Patric misses the bike in an attempt to take advantage of the rebound.

4

1 time Zarate receives a pass from Al in the left half and stops when Praxedes is missing.

3

1 time Ademir starts from the right, goes to the bottom and crosses to the middle of the area. Lo Ortiz cuts on the first beam.

two

1 time Artur dominates the ball in the right half, takes it to the bottom and disarmed by Al.

1

1 time Zrate makes a forward touch looking for Juninho in the left half, but the ball hits Daronco and the referee paralyzes the play.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The departure of RB Bragantino.

0

1 time RB Bragantino wears blue shirts and shorts. America-MG plays with white shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Anderson Daronco officiates the match, assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau. The arbitration trio from Rio Grande do Sul. Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira commands the VAR.

0

1 time Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zrate.

0

1 time RB Bragantino is lined up with: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrcio Bruno, Lo Ortiz and Luan Cndido; Jadsom, Praxedes and Cuello; Artur, Helinho and Ytalo.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, RB Bragantino beat Amrica-MG by 2-0, with goals from Ytalo and Gabriel Novaes.

0

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on the lawn.

0

1 time In America-MG, the embezzlers are Berro and Eduardo.

0

1 time Natan, who is in suspension, Lo Realpe, Eric Ramires, Lucas Evangelista and Raul, who are recovering from injuries, embezzle RB Bragantino.

0

1 time RB Bragantino occupies 6th place in the table, with 52 points. America-MG is the 10th, with 45 points.