Read Doria’s speech in full after winning PSDB previews

The recent PSDB winner and presidential candidate in 2022, João Doria, harshly criticized the administrations of Lula, Dilma Rousseff and Jair Bolsonaro. At first, he held the Bolsonaro government responsible for Covid’s victims.

“It is a genocidal government. Jair Bolsonaro sold a dream and delivered a nightmare. Our brazil turned into disunity, conflict, police arrogance, violence against the press… vicious and harmful cycle to the life of the country. We got caught in a trap. A vicious circle. Unemployment took over the country. Brazil is not growing, inflation is rising, hunger affects 30 million Brazilians, income has decreased and reforms have not advanced. The time of corruption, incompetence, denial, fiscal irresponsibility, media regulation and attacks on democratic institutions must be left behind.” he said.

Doria also said that the Lula and Dilma administrations represented the Capture of the State in the biggest corruption scheme.

“Morality converted into robbery. I don’t forget this. Lula, prepare yourself for the debates, which I’m going to demand of you. I’m going to charge you, Lula, who stole public money. You will not have someone compliant in me. Making public policies for the poorest does not entitle you to steal public money. The poor management of the economy with Dilma led us to two years of recession”, stated.

According to Doria, the new Brazil will have respect. “To make Brazil competitive in the international sphere, open the economy and attract foreign investment. A modern and efficient Brazil will also be the Brazil of dialogue. Transformation is only possible through good politics. And of the 3 Powers, in the fine adjustment of checks and balances, respecting institutions and, above all, transparency and democracy”, stated.

