Read Doria’s speech in full after winning the PSDB previews

Winner of the PSDB caucuses, João Doria has already set the tone for the campaign in his first speech, with an emphasis on economics and direct criticism of the Lula, Dilma and Jair Bolsonaro administrations. The governor of São Paulo also recalled the more than 600,000 people killed by Covid and called the president a “genocide”.

“Jair Bolsonaro sold a dream and delivered a nightmare. Our Brazil turned into disunity, conflict, political arrogance, violence against the press. Vicious and harmful cycle to the life of the country. We got caught in a trap. A vicious circle. Unemployment took over the country. Brazil is not growing, inflation is rising, hunger affects 30 million Brazilians, income has decreased and reforms have not advanced. The time of corruption, incompetence, denial, fiscal irresponsibility, media regulation and attacks on democratic institutions must be left behind.” he said.

In the same vein as Sergio Moro’s affiliation speech to Somos a few weeks ago, Doria also stated that the Lula and Dilma administrations represented the “capture of the State” in the biggest corruption scheme in history.

“Morality converted into robbery. I don’t forget this. Lula, prepare yourself for the debates, which I’m going to demand of you. I’m going to charge you, Lula, who stole public money. You will not have someone compliant in me. Making public policies for the poorest does not give the right to steal public money. The bad management of the economy with Dilma led us to two years of recession.”

And still: “To make Brazil competitive in the international sphere, open the economy and attract foreign investment. A modern and efficient Brazil will also be the Brazil of dialogue. Transformation is only possible through good politics. And of the 3 Powers, in the fine adjustment of checks and balances, respecting institutions and, above all, transparency and democracy”, stated.

