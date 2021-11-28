Rebeca is abandoned by Felipe

Ai, ai, ai… In “Um Lugar ao Sol”, a new plot of the 21-hour track on TV Globo, the days of romance by Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Philip (Gabriel Leone) are counted. Soon, the plot will show that after the kiss that happened on the beach between Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques), with the handsome one, he decides to end the relationship to bet on the new feeling. The girl ends up venting exactly with Rebeca about the matter.

Gabriel decides to leave Brazil without even saying goodbye. The only thing he does is send Rebeca a gift: the song he composed inspired by her. The ex-model’s daughter sees it and discovers that something was going on between the mother and the boyfriend of her best friend, Bela (Bruna Martins). She also finds a card where the psychologist apologizes for having involved Rebeca in an adventure.

Extremely disgusted with what she discovered, Cecília will go out on the streets in a daze and will end up drinking too much. So much so that she will be sick and will have to be rescued in a hospital. Rebeca feels bad about everything that happens, besides seeing her marriage to Tulio (Daniel Dantas) going downhill more and more.

Poor Rebeca, will she be without her cat and still fighting with her daughter?

RENATO/CHRISTIAN IS UNMASKED

the plot of “A Place in the Sun” is definitely one of the great strengths of the soap opera on Globo. of course have Cauã Reymond in the lead role, the strong and sharp cast also contribute a lot to the soap opera. Still, the character must have wondered at times whether taking his brother’s place was a viable move.

Blackmailed by Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre), he needs to find a way to hide his supposed relationship with his wife before the real Renato dies. But, it won’t happen for a long time. “One said he told me” about the false night of love with his wife ends up falling on Túlio’s ears (Daniel Dantas). The rogue will use this information to ruin the playboy’s reputation.

We already want this scene on the air, Lícia Manzo! The detail is that the indignation and the consequent denials are not enough to melt Barbara’s heart (Aline Moraes). So she demands that Santiago (José de Abreu) fire the now ex-husband from the company. Like everything else, the boss grants his daughter’s wish.

A Place in the Sun: Christian Plans Robbery to Get Out of Trouble

Lost in the world, Christian/Renato decides to go to Minas Gerais and meet Lara again (Andréia Horta). She, in turn, lives the beginning of a love with the character of Danton Mello, Matheus. By the way, the actress is very well accompanied by stage partners.

RENATO/CHRISTIAN IS DISMISSED FROM THE COMPANY

In “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaked out when he found out that Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) has a child out of wedlock.

In the chapter on Saturday, November 27, Santiago (José de Abreu) decides to fire the boy from the company at the request of his daughter.

“Um Lugar Ao Sol” is the telenovela shown at 9 pm on Rede Globo. The plot written by Lícia Manzo and directed by André Câmara and Maurício Farias premiered on November 8, replacing the rerun of “Império”.

