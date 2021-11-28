Red Bull boss points out favorite Mercedes in Saudi Arabia

Christian Horner predicted a tough battle between Red Bull and Mercedes in Jeddah (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

HAMILTON AND THE SPICY ENGINE: THE MERCEDES WEAPON IN SAUDI ARABIA

At least in the speech, Red Bull goes to Saudi Arabia as a sniper against a favorite Mercedes. Who says it is Christian Horner, head of the energy team, who considers the new urban layout of Jeddah, built to be the fastest street circuit in the world, broadly favorable to the rival team. But while Helmut Marko has made it clear that Red Bull’s sole objective is to win next Sunday, the British official promises a very close dispute over the weekend in the Middle East.

At a press conference shortly after the Qatar GP, in which Max Verstappen was easily beaten by Lewis Hamilton, Horner was asked about the prospects for the Taurus team in Jeddah. “It’s going to be tight. The next track should favor Mercedes”, he predicted.

However, the Red Bull boss believes that the final race of the season at Yas Marina — where Verstappen triumphed in 2019 — could bring a very different perspective. “Abu Dhabi, with the changes that have been made there, who knows?”.

Christian Horner put the favoritism in Saudi Arabia on top of Mercedes (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Despite the most favorable moment for Mercedes, Horner sees Red Bull still in very strong condition to try to seek the two titles at stake this season.

“We went into these last races with 8 points at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship and we’ve reduced the Constructors gap to 5 points, so everything is still open. And it’s fantastic because we are now at the climax of this Worlds”, he stressed.

Before the Mexico-Brazil-Qatar triple round, Verstappen had a 12-point lead over Hamilton, while in the Constructors World Cup Mercedes had 23 points ahead of Red Bull. After the tiring sequence of travels, Horner considered the period, although better for his rival, quite positive for Taurus. Max is 8 points ahead of Hamilton at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, while Red Bull is just 5 points behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ fight.

The summary with the best moments of the F1 Qatar GP (Video: F1)

“I think we’ve been around the world for the last three weekends and pretty much ended up where we started with points difference,” he said.

“It’s all incredibly close. Mercedes has a very fast car at the moment. In Mexico, the pendulum was in our favor. In Austin, there was no way to choose between the two. I’m happy to have an 8-point lead in the next race and we just have to do the best we can to make the most of our opportunities,” he added.

Finally, the Red Bull boss celebrated for seeing his prediction, drawn up at the beginning of the year, to be very close to being fulfilled. “I said since the beginning of this championship that I think that [a luta] goes to Abu Dhabi, and I still haven’t changed my opinion,” he concluded.

