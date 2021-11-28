Red Bull Bragantino draws with América-MG and sleeps in the G5 of Brasileirão – 11/27/2021

Red Bull Bragantino and América-MG ended tied 1-1 this Saturday night (27), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The goals of the match were scored by Eduardo Bauermann opening the scoring for Coelho and by Artur, from Massa Bruta, leaving everything the same.

With the night’s result, Red Bull Bragantino enters the last position of the G5, the new classification zone for next year’s Libertadores with 53 points. América-MG, on the other hand, remained in 10th place, with 46 points added and keeping alive the chance of winning a place in the Sul-Americana.

Red Bull Bragantino’s next match is against Juventude, in a late game in the 35th round, on Tuesday (30). On the same day, Coelho takes Chapecoense, also in a late game.

It went well: Bauermann leaves the defense to leave his

Defender Eduardo Bauermann managed to overcome the difficulty of Coelho’s attack to score and decided to solve the game himself. After a corner kick taken by Ademir, the defender rose more than Massa Bruta’s mark and managed to score and define the match in the first minutes of the second half.

Bad: Cuello can’t be crucial in midfield

Cuello was not at his best night. Although he hit some crucial passes, he couldn’t work the connections in the midfield, making it impossible to continue the moves created in the region and, consequently, effective attacks by the players in the first offensive line. With this difficulty, he was replaced at 12 in the second stage.

Ademir doesn’t leave his, but it helps with the result

The Ademir team’s top scorer didn’t leave his in the match as he is used to, but he was essential when he took a corner kick to Eduardo Bauermann’s head, who left his and guaranteed the victory. In addition to the assistance, most of the passes that resulted in continued offensive plays by Mauro Zaráte and Felipe Azevedo also came out of it.

Arthur equals the score after Cuello leaves

It was only Cuello leave the field and Emiliano Martínez enter for the plays to begin to flow showing that in fact the midfielder was not in his best night. With his departure, forward Artur managed to take responsibility and equalize the score.

Red Bull Bragantino presses in the second half

Red Bull Bragantino had difficulties in making connecting plays that reached the feet of Ytalo, Artur and Helinho. This deficiency meant that the team could only finish for the first time in the 23rd minute of the first half, against four in the same period of the opposing team.

Once the deficiency was understood in the first stage, coach Maucício Barbiri made some substitutions that made the team look different throughout the second stage. Among the results is the goal that equalized the score, making Massa Bruta managed to stay alive in the game and started to command the offensive plays of the match.

America-MG starts losing opportunities

América-MG managed to impose themselves in the game, remaining in the attacking field for a good part of the two halves and consequently opening the scoreboard with a goal from defender Eduardo Bauermann after 4 minutes of the second stage.

Despite the constant offensive, the team fell in productivity after opening the marker and yielded to a draw a few minutes later, which visibly shook the team, which practically only started defending during the match against a Gross Mass inspired by the second stage, but no aim.

See the goal of América-MG

Chronology

The game started with more clear chances of goal for América-MG, but without the sharp aim of both teams. The first goal of the game only came at 4 minutes into the second half, after a corner kick by Ademir and taken by Eduardo Bauermann to head open. Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, scored in the 18th minute. After that, the match remained truncated until the end, with few opportunities for Massa Bruta, who started to attack more, but always ended up bumping into the well-positioned defense of the Minas Gerais team.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 x 1 AMERICA-MG

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança (SP)

Date and time: 11/27/2021 (Saturday), at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Yellow cards: Zárate (BGT), Léo Ortiz (BGT), Lucas Kal (AME),

Goals: Eduardo Bauermann (AME), at 4 of the first half and Artur (BGT), at 18 of the second half.

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Helinho (Gabriel Novaes) and Praxedes (Alerrandro); Artur, Cuello (Emiliano Martínez) and Ytalo. Technician: Maurice Barbieri.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê (Juninho Valoura); Ademir, Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo) and Zárate (Fabrício). Technician: Marks.