Remo opens sale of new tickets for decisive game | Sport Para | Online Diary

Attention, fan! If you had been left out of the deciding game between Clube do Remo and Confiança, because you couldn’t buy your ticket, this is your opportunity!

Remo waits for City Hall to sell more tickets

Clube do Remo announced this Saturday morning (27), on its social networks, the arrival of a new shipment of tickets for the game valid for the last round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals.

Tickets will be sold from 10 am, at the azulina headquarters, located on Avenida Nazaré, in Belém.

Check out:

🚨 NEW LOAD 🚨 Azulinos, a new load of tickets will be available for sale this Saturday morning (27), from 10 am, only at the Headquarters. Passwords will be distributed at the entrance to the headquarters and only one ticket will be allowed per person. — Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) November 27, 2021

Despite the availability of the new lot, there will be distribution of tickets at the entrance and tickets will be restricted, only one per fan.

Tickets for the game between Rowing and Confidence are sold out

According to Clube do Remo, “the new load of tickets is derived from the surplus of free tickets and fan member. The distributed tickets will be subject to the number of tickets available”.