Renato Gaúcho cries after defeat, and Flamengo evaluates immediate interruption – 11/28/2021

Coach Renato Gaúcho has already adopted a goodbye tone in Flamengo’s locker room after the loss of Libertadores to Palmeiras. The team was defeated 2-1 today (27), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

With tears in his eyes, the coach adopted a farewell tone with the athletes, as he already knows that his contract, which ends on December 31, will not be renewed. The information was initially published by GE and confirmed by UOL.

The direction already gave very clear indications that the link would not be extended, but avoided adding more fuel to the fire before the decision in Uruguay. At first, the idea was to leave him in charge until the end of the season.

Now the question is when the end of the relationship will be made official. On Tuesday, Fla faces Ceará, and now no one in Gávea dares to say if Renato will be on the bench.

The pressure for its output is mainly external. During the match against Palmeiras, without even waiting for the final result, the Flamengo fans made the request for the coach’s departure the most talked about topic on Twitter in Brazil.

The term #ForaRenatoGaucho rose among the trend topics right after Rafael Veiga, from Palmeiras, opened the scoreboard against the Rio de Janeiro team just 5 minutes into the game after an assist from Mayke. In the end, Palmeiras beat Flamengo by 2-1 to reach the third continental championship.