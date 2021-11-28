Renato Gaúcho cries in speech to players in the dressing room and adopts a farewell tone from Flamengo | Flamengo

The defeat in Montevideo took on the contours of Renato Gaúcho’s last dance at Flamengo.

Much questioned externally and internally, the coach could not contain himself and cried in his speech to the players after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final. With a contract until the end of the year, he has very remote chances of remaining at the club and the board will assess whether the break will happen immediately or after Brasileirão returns to Rio.

Renato took the floor at the prayer wheel in the locker room and couldn’t hold back his tears. In an emotional speech, he said that it was a pleasure to work with this group of players and left the future open.

Upon arriving in the locker room, the coach insisted on giving Andreas Pereira morale, who was devastated for having failed in the bid for the goal of the Palmeiras title. The midfielder couldn’t stop crying and heard from Renato:

– You’re not to blame for anything. Keep your head up. It’s not your fault. I used to be your age, I know how difficult it is, but you play a lot.

The attitude was praised in conversations by the players, who also received the affection of a tearful Renato:

– When I was at Grêmio, I thought this group was f…. Now, I saw that you are much more than I thought. I apologize for anything I didn’t give the opportunity to. But it was a pleasure working with you – he said in a tone of goodbye.

Regardless of the result, the coach’s permanence was in check, whether because of the work that is not well evaluated, or because of everyday attitudes that irritate players. On Tuesday, the day of the tie against Grêmio, for example, Renato did not go to the club’s CT to train for the holders, which caused irritation.

“My contract ends on the 30th, this question should be asked to the president, to Marcos Braz, to the board. The decision is now up to the board,” he said at the post-game press conference.

Amid the wake of the wake after the vice-championship, the board left to make a decision on the return to Rio de Janeiro. With four more games to go for the Brasileirão, the debate is between the immediate departure or waiting for the end of the season in search of a consensus name.

