Renato Gaúcho fires after being detonated for attitude in a game between Flamengo and Grêmio: ‘They’re bastards’

Before facing Palmeiras, in the final of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo measured forces against Grêmio at the beginning of the week, in a rescheduled confrontation between Brasileirão. With a reserve formation, the red-black team came to open 2-0, but allowed the southern team to draw. Widely criticized by the fans and also by the press, for allegedly “relieving” for the former club and not celebrating the goals of Fla, Renato Gaúcho spared no criticism after being questioned about the matter.

In the last press conference before taking the field for the decision of the continental tournament, the Flamengo coach was asked and insisted on putting an “end point” in history.

“My heart is great, I arrive well prepared. I shouldn’t be saying that today, on this subject you just asked me, what can I say to some of your colleagues, who insinuated, first of all, they don’t understand football at all, and secondly, they’re assholes. Why isn’t there one in front of me to ask me directly about that match. But for the rest, I’m never going to take the scrotum from some of your colleagues”, shot Renato.

