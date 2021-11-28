Renato Gaúcho minimizes Jorge Jesus’ work and defeats at Flamengo

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

The controversial comment by Renato Gaúcho in 2019 about the work of Jorge Jesus came back to the fore with Flamengo’s current coach after the defeat in the Copa Libertadores da América final, against Palmeiras, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

After realizing his dream by leading the club, the coach must leave Flamengo without winning the Copa Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro. During the success of Jorge Jesus, who won two of the aforementioned trophies, Renato Gaúcho stated that he had an obligation to win because of the high investment of the directors in the cast.

“Flamengo spent nearly R$ 200 million on signings. Congratulations to the board of directors of Flamengo who have this money and spent it very well. They made a very strong team, so they have an obligation to win, yes. And it’s the same thing with Palmeiras”, said Renato Gaúcho in an interview with former striker Casagrande.

However, this Saturday (27) after the defeat in the Libertadores final, Renato Gaúcho justified himself in explaining the failure despite also having a valuable squad in his hands.

“At the time, Flamengo played in both competitions (Brasileiro and Libertadores) and there was no one in the medical department. In three, four months, Flamengo played in three competitions, it was final every three days. Will see how many minutes, I believe few, that the main team played together. Eight minutes? The answer is given”, he said at a press conference.

