Repent of a Black Friday purchase? Know how to return

The day after Black Friday, you can assume that once you’ve braved the crowds and survived the stampede to grab that desired commodity, you’ve gone overboard to buy something you don’t need.

If you’re not satisfied with one of those valuable deals you managed to take home, you can return it to the store sooner.

So, as part of Black Friday, you’ll want to know the store’s return policies. Here are the mandatory components of the Black Friday return policies of six major retailers.

Amazon, Shopee, Mercado Livre and AliExpress are great online stores that sell almost every product you might be looking for, but you still want to review their return policy before filling your virtual shopping cart.

On these platforms you can send back any Black Friday disappointments. If you return it within 7 days, you can get a full refund for items shipped. But if the reason for your return is not a merchant error, you will have to pay the return shipping costs.

Also, if you purchase an item that is supplied by a third-party seller – please note that the return period may be longer as some seller’s return policies may vary.

You should also know that all of these great online shopping sites have specific return guidelines for each product department. Gift cards, for example, cannot be returned after purchase, and televisions must be unopened and in new condition, for example.

If you plan to shop at online stores, be sure to check their return policies before you buy. Many retailers list their policies on their websites. If you can’t find it there, call the company or ask a store employee.