reporter who did not hear the singer’s album apologizes

Journalist Matt Doran, 45, who drew attention when he told Adele he hadn’t heard her album during an interview, decided to apologize publicly yesterday for his unprofessional attitude.

Live during Channel Seven’s “Sunrise” show, Matt called his attitude a “terrible mistake.”

“This is a story that has generated a wave of insults and jokes around the world and, to be honest with you, most of it I totally deserved,” began Doran.

The reporter made headlines around the world when he said in front of Adele, during an exclusive interview, that he had not heard the singer’s new project. In this regard, he stated that he did not check the “30” album for lack of attention, not negligence.

“The genuine truth is that I didn’t see the email. This was the most important email I’ve missed in my life by an absurd and long margin,” he revealed. “The day after we arrived in London, an email arrived from Sony, it didn’t mention Adele, but it had a link to her album [e eu não vi]”, added the journalist.

According to Matt, Adele would not have abandoned the interview, as was reported internationally, they would still have talked for a few moments, but the dialogue did not last, since he was not aware of the project that the artist was promoting.

“But all of that doesn’t matter because, by losing the album link, I insulted Adele, as much as I try to justify it. To Adele I say: I never intentionally disrespected you for not listening to your album. I apologize to Adele’s Australian fans. My mistake denied you this interview,” he finished.

Watch the video: