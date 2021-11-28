Republicans blame Biden for rising covid-19 cases in US – International

WASHINGTON — For more than eight hours on Thursday, and a few more on Friday morning, the Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke about a series of themes while speaking at the Chamber’s plenary, in a frustrated attempt to hinder the approval of the socio-environmental package of Joe Biden. But among his most audacious assertions was the one that blamed the current president for his failure to end the pandemic.

McCarthy used this line of attack even though he knew that members of his party, the Republican, spent months attacking orders to wear masks and blocking federal government initiatives to demand vaccinations, aware that their party base has undermined immunization efforts and is on the side of those who refuse doses. Intensive care units and morgues operate at full capacity, mostly because of the unvaccinated, a demographic dominated by those who, last year, voted for Donald Trump.

By mid-September, 90% of adult Democrats were vaccinated, far more than 58% of Republicans. Yet McCarthy, the House Republican leader, stuck to his narrative:

“I value President Biden for his words; I believed him when he said he would control covid-19. Unfortunately, more Americans died in 2021 than last year from the disease,” he said.

Faced with the increase in cases in some parts of the country, Republicans adopted a new line of attack: the president has not kept a central campaign promise, to better face a pandemic that his predecessor despised. Democrats are incredulous, considering the strategy is yet another attempt to get attention with questionable arguments.

White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates responded harshly:

“If inflation and covid-19 had lobbyists to help them kill more jobs in the USA, Kevin McCarthy would be your favorite congressman,” he declared. “He is actively undermining the fight against covid-19, which is helping to drive up inflation.”

Chris Taylor, spokesman for the Democratic Campaign Committee for Congress, called Republican Representatives “covid-19’s top advocates,” for “recklessly dispensing with life-saving vaccines,” and for promoting ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug falsely promoted as a cure for the disease.

“When Republicans abandoned the American people in the midst of a global crisis, Democrats expanded the distribution of vaccines to quell the pandemic, reopened schools, small businesses and delivered a tax cut to the middle class.”

pandemic partisanship

But Republican strategists and analysts say Democrats shouldn’t be so quick to turn down criticism, even when many of the covid-related deaths in 2021 occurred among those who ignored Biden’s calls to get vaccinated.

“McCarthy’s first blow to Biden is one that talks about competence, that he sold himself to voters as the guy who could make a difference in the fight against covid-19, even when many Americans are dying,” said Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster who polled voters on the issue. “The line here is that Republicans have always been more concerned about the economic impact of the pandemic, and now we’re seeing independents and undecided concerned about other issues like supply chains, inflation, jobs, closed stores and having what you need.”

He added that “there is a feeling that the Biden government is not delivering on its promises.

The flurry of cases over the Thanksgiving holiday is the latest surprise in a pandemic that is reaching its second year. The 14-day moving average was up nearly 25%, with more than 94,000 cases per day, with the Midwest once again the focus of new infections.

At the same time, the effectiveness of vaccines is being proven, according to information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unvaccinated people are up to 5.8 times more likely to become infected than those who are vaccinated, and up to 14 times more likely to die.

And the party lines seen in infection and vaccination rates have changed little. The most Republican counties have 2.78 times more cases than the most Democrat ones, a slight drop from last month, according to Democratic Party health expert Charles Gaba, using data from the Johns Hopkins University. The death rate is also nearly six times higher in Republican-majority areas.

It’s still unclear whether the pandemic’s aftermath or whether the measures to force vaccination, taken to beat covid-19, are causing the president’s approval ratings to drop. Newhouse’s company, Public Opinion Strategies, says the numbers related to how people see the government’s role in the pandemic are around 51%, down considerably from the 69% seen in April, but relatively stable from to August, when the index was 53%.

But in the suburbs, where the 2020 election was won, the president’s approval has tumbled since August, from 51% to 45%. Among white men, the fall is even more pronounced, from 58% in April to 32% in October.

Meanwhile, Republican politicians continue to try to stop mandatory vaccination measures at local, state and federal levels. In September, a proposal by Senator Roger Marshall, an obstetrician, barring federal funding to enforce a presidential order requiring vaccination at companies with more than 100 employees failed a vote — all 50 Republicans in the House supported it.

That same month, Republican senators introduced another bill, now to ban federal agencies from requiring proof of vaccinations. Marshall and 10 other senators wrote a letter in November to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying they will “oppose all efforts to implement” mandatory vaccination, using “all the tools at their disposal, including votes on spending authorization measures”.

While attacking Biden for not stopping the virus, McCarthy still criticized him for asking people to get vaccinated, including health professionals. Biden, said the deputy, “fired workers who were working because they did not want to comply with their measures related to vaccination. They were the same people considered heroic a year before.”

Economy and covid-19

Beyond science, the speech carries political overtones: Republican strategists believe Biden’s economic approval ratings, key to his party’s plans for next year’s legislative elections, will not improve until voters are satisfied with his performance. in the pandemic.

David Winston, a Republican analyst who advises the party’s leadership in the House, said Biden is repeating a mistake made by the former president. barack obama (2009-2017) at the beginning of his first term, when he interpreted that his election in 2008 was a safe-conduct to move forward with the proposal of a universal health care system when, in fact, it was a signal to fix the economy after the recession.

In Biden’s case, his relentless pursuit of ambitious policies related to social welfare and climate change may sound, to many voters, a change from his biggest concern: ending the pandemic so that economic life can return to normal.

In the last election, Winston said, “The economy is the main issue, but you can’t take care of the economy until you solve covid-19. People trusted Republicans for the economy, but Biden for the Covid-19”.

Government officials say the president has made significant progress toward ending the pandemic. They recall that, in November of last year, 250 million adults were still unvaccinated, and that now there are 50 million without immunization. In the first days of the mandate, the government struggled to get vaccines for everyone who wanted them. There are now enough doses for all adults and children, in addition to booster shots.

In addition, the largest US employer, the federal government, has already adopted mandatory vaccinations for its staff, without major problems.