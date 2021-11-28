Ricardo Waddington, Globo’s boss, details Camila Queiroz’s demands

The departure of Camila Queiroz from TV Globo continues to cause a stir. This time, Ricardo Waddington, entertainment director at the network, spoke about the matter. In an interview for Tony Goes’ column, from the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, the professional gave details of what she asked for and stated that “in 39 years of work, he has never seen demands like Queiroz’s”.





Photo: Reproduction: Instagram Ricardo



As the initial reason for her departure, the network pointed out “unacceptable contractual demands” coming from the actress. The story was confirmed by Ricardo. “To extend her contract for just seven more days, Camila Queiroz made a set of requirements that don’t exist in the world of audiovisual production. She wanted to change Angel’s outcome. Tony Ramos can’t do this, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do this this,” he said.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, many productions were delayed and had to delay recordings, including the plot of “Secret Truths 2”. However, the network and the actress could not reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the completion of the scenes of Angel.

Camila recently signed a contract with Netflix and, alongside her husband Klebber Toledo, is in charge of the reality show “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”. Asked if the partnership with the streaming platform helped in the “breakup” of the actress with Globo, the director denied it. “Regardless of what happened in Camila’s contractual relationship with us, what motivated her departure from the network were the demands she made to meet an extension of just seven nights. All the rest of the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person to say. ‘Oh no, I’m not doing seven days,'” he explained.

According to him, in addition to changing the expected ending for the character and demanding to be in an eventual third season, Camila wanted the power to approve the launch campaign for “Secret Truths 3”. “The advertising campaign is not the responsibility of Estúdios Globo. Nor can I guarantee anything for it. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years in Globo, 39 years that I work with casts, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”