Rico reveals that he got a gift from the production to not give up on A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Rico Melquiades revealed this Saturday (17) that he had won a kind of “bribe” from the Record production to not give up on A Fazenda 13: a photo of his family. “They sent, you know why? Because I was breaking everything, ‘breaking’ coffee and I wanted to give up”, said the Alagoas in conversation with Mileide Mihaile.

In the headquarters room, the pawn explained how he had his tempers calmed by the program during a generalized fight at the beginning of the edition. “‘So he doesn’t give up, let’s trick him with a photo, so he’ll be there, breaking things, to generate content and get canceled out there,'” he speculated, giving his interpretation of how the production would have acted.

On social networks, fans of Alagoas felt sorry for the situation, celebrated the fact that he was cherished with family memories and even pointed out the emotional state of the ex-On Vacation with Ex.

“The physical condition of Rico is worrying. How he is dejected, in pain. It is agony to see him like this. He will get better! Send him positive energy,” wrote the follower identified only as Neca, on Twitter.

A profile identified as Camila FM LS also commented on Record’s gift: “The production is not silly and you know that if Rico MeIquiades leaves the audience will drop.”

O TV news he looked for the production of A Fazenda 13 to understand how Rico Melquiades benefited from the family photos, but he did not get any answers until the publication of this text.

On August 8, the mood had become heavy on the program presented by Adriane Galisteu. After Rico Melquiades threw away the headquarters’ cafe, Dynho Alves had rebelled and almost beat his fellow prisoner. “Your cock in your arse,” yelled MC Mirella’s then-husband. Other pedestrians had to stop the confusion.

