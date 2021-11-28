Rico’s grandmother feels sick when she sees her grandson suffer at Dayane’s hands

The advice of Rich Melquiades decided to comment on the health problems that the pedestrian has been facing in The Farm 2021. Bruno Ribeiro, who leads the pedestrian’s communication team outside the house, reassured fans and said he is in contact with the record.

“I saw that you were very concerned about Rico’s lines, that he was feeling dry. Let me clarify a few things: almost every day I contact the production to find out about Rico’s health”, began, in a series of videos posted on Instagram this Friday (26).

The boy also stated that he asked the attraction’s team about how the man from Alagoas is being medicated and the type of treatment he is undergoing.

“Do not worry. Any complaints they have, any health problems they may have, they have 24-hour service in the program,” amended.

Rico Melquiades’ ADM explains the reason for the dryness

One of Rico’s statements that caught my attention this week was that, in addition to the urinary tract infection, he is also having difficulty defecating.

Bruno, who is also a personal friend of Rico’s, revealed what could be going on. “Rico doesn’t drink water. Then with the stress and pressure of the game, it gets worse. But don’t worry”, he opined.

He also said that he is aware of the events of the reality’s dynamics. “About the game, I’m seeing everything”, he warned.

Rico reports how his body is reacting to the emotions on the show. said he has difficulties in peeing and poop these last few days. Rico: “I have a urinary infection, I’m all dry. I pass paper and I can’t stand it. My fingers are dry. […] hold on, it’s a little while away. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/dGXP8yNe7P — HQ do Rico 🔥 (@QGdoRico) November 26, 2021