Risk map in SC: See regions that got worse and better

A new risk map that was released this Saturday, the 27th, in Santa Catarina showed 12 regions at moderate potential risk (blue) and 5 regions at high risk (yellow). Compared to the last survey (11/20), one region at high risk increased.

COMPARE WITH LAST WEEK’S MAP

However, this is the eighth consecutive week that no region of the state has been classified in the Severe (orange) or Serious (red) risk levels. The last time that the Matrix classified a region in the Serious level was on October 1st, and in the Serious level on the 11th of September.

For the state government, this is due to advances in vaccination combined with a lower occupancy rate of adult ICU beds with patients diagnosed with Covid-19. There is a trend towards a reduction in the severity of the pandemic in all regions of the state, underlined the government.

There was an improvement in the indicators of the Carboniferous regions, from the reduction in the number of deaths combined with a low occupancy of adult ICU beds with Covid-19 patients, and in the Xanxerê region, from the reduction in the number of deaths combined with the reduction in hospitalization rate (severe cases) of Covid-19, resulting in an improvement in the severity dimension.

Thus, these regions, which the previous week were classified as high level (yellow), are now classified as moderate level (blue), joining the regions of Alto Uruguai Catarinense, Alto Vale do Rio do Peixe, Extremo Oeste, Foz from the Itajaí River, Laguna, Middle Itajaí Valley, Middle West, North Plateau, Serra Catarinense and Itapocu Valley, which remained at a moderate level.

where did it get worse

On the other hand, there was a worsening in the indicators of the Alto Vale do Itajaí regions, with the increase in the number of deaths and detection of new cases; in the Greater Florianópolis region, from the increase in the infectivity rate (active cases), detection of new cases and occupation of beds in the Adult ICU; and in the West region, with the increase in the detection of new cases and occupation of beds in the Adult ICU.

With that, these regions, which in the previous week were classified as moderate level (blue), started to be classified as high level (yellow), together with the Extreme South and Northeast regions, which remained at the high level.

bed occupancy

The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Santa Catarina is 21% in total, with an occupancy of 298 beds out of a total of 1,446 available, which classifies the State’s capacity for care as a level high.

In relation to the regions, only the Northeast regions, where the hub city of Joinville is located, and the West are occupied above 40%, with 101 occupied beds out of the 189 available beds (53%) in the Northeast region and 21 occupied beds out of the 52 available (40%) in the West region, being classified as severe risk level.

The Greater Florianópolis, Far West, Xanxerê and Laguna regions have adult ICU bed occupancy rates with patients diagnosed with Covid-19 between 20 to 40%, being classified as high risk, and the others are all below 20%, being classified at the moderate risk level.

The analysis of this indicator makes it possible to better manage the occupation of ICU beds in the State, serving both to monitor the severity of the pandemic in the state in a regionalized manner, and serving as a parameter for the resumption of elective surgeries that were paralyzed during the period most critical of the pandemic.

