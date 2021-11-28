Rodrigo Faro posted a photo with his brother after a car accident

The presenter Rodrigo Faro posted a photo today with his brother, Danilo, who had a car accident earlier today. He claimed he still dreamed of his brother and felt he was in need of help.
“Thank you, Lord, for one more deliverance…Danilo is more than a brother…He’s my friend, my son…I dreamed about him all night…It seems I felt he needed me…When my phone rang at 2:18am I didn’t hear …But I woke up a minute later scared with my heart pounding in my chest, accelerated,” said Faro.
“I called him from 2:19 am to 3:00 am and he didn’t answer…But with the grace of God and amazing people he is doing well, recovering and grateful for being born again. I love you, my beloved brother”, added Record TV presenter.
Danilo Faro, 45, shared with his Instagram followers that he was in a car accident last night.
“November 27, 2021 – The day I was born again. I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others”, began the journalist and entrepreneur .
Next, he reports what happened in detail.
I was on my way home from celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. I was with friends and those who know me know that I don’t drink ANYTHING. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a car at very high speed, which went through a red light, hits me directly, right at the door on my side.” Danilo Faro