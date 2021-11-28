Rodrigo Faro posted a photo with his brother after a car accident

The presenter Rodrigo Faro posted a photo today with his brother, Danilo, who had a car accident earlier today. He claimed he still dreamed of his brother and felt he was in need of help.

“Thank you, Lord, for one more deliverance…Danilo is more than a brother…He’s my friend, my son…I dreamed about him all night…It seems I felt he needed me…When my phone rang at 2:18am I didn’t hear …But I woke up a minute later scared with my heart pounding in my chest, accelerated,” said Faro.

“I called him from 2:19 am to 3:00 am and he didn’t answer…But with the grace of God and amazing people he is doing well, recovering and grateful for being born again. I love you, my beloved brother”, added Record TV presenter.

Danilo Faro, 45, shared with his Instagram followers that he was in a car accident last night.

“November 27, 2021 – The day I was born again. I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others”, began the journalist and entrepreneur .

Next, he reports what happened in detail.