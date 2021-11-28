Rodrigo Faro’s brother set with blood dripping after an accident

Danilo Faro, 45, brother of presenter Rodrigo Faro, shared with his followers on Instagram that he was in a car accident last night.

“November 27, 2021 – The day I was born again. I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others”, began the journalist and entrepreneur .

Next, he reports what happened in detail.

I was on my way home from celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. I was with friends and those who know me know that I don’t drink ANYTHING. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a car at very high speed, which went through a red light, hits me directly, right at the door on my side.” Danilo Faro

Danilo continued, saying that he was unconscious after the accident.

“I didn’t see anything, I don’t know how the car stopped, I just had the feeling that that car was running endlessly and that I had really died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking for a while, until an angel named Gisela, he opened my car door and held my hand until I regained consciousness and started breathing again,” he said.

Then Danilo says the driver was speeding and ran a red light. The journalist is also grateful for being alive and appeals to his followers to be cautious in traffic.

To my friends and followers I thank the messages of care and strength. And I make a VERY IMPORTANT appeal. If you drink, don’t drive, don’t put your life and the lives of others in danger. I really could not be here anymore with the violence of the crash.”

“Life that follows! Soon I’ll be fine, recovered and celebrating the new life I’ve been blessed with”, concludes Danilo.