Rodrigo Faro’s brother suffers a car accident: ‘I was born again’

Rodrigo Faro’s brother, Danilo Faro, suffered a serious accident at dawn this Saturday (27). The businessman had two fractured ribs and 12 stitches on his forehead. In an Instagram post, Danilo shared photos of the bruise on his face, medical care, as well as videos of how the vehicle was dented.

“I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others. I was returning home, after celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. friends and those who know me know that I don’t drink anything. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a car at very high speed, which crossed the red light, hits me full on, right next door to me,” he began.

According to Danilo, the car spun several times before stopping. “I just had the feeling that I had really died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking about anything, until an angel named Gisela opened my car door and held my hand, until I regained consciousness and started breathing again,” he said.

Then Danilo explained how it all happened. “I’m making this report because I’m alive, and several people who witnessed the moment of the accident said that the driver of the vehicle was at high speed and that he ran a red light. I have witnesses and contact details for all”, he narrated.

The businessman celebrated having come out alive from the accident and claimed to have been born again, taking the opportunity to make an appeal to his followers.