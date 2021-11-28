Rodrigo Faro’s brother suffers a car accident in São Paulo

Danilo Faro published a photo of assistance by paramedics after suffering a car accident. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/danilopharo

News Summary

Danilo Faro, Rodrigo Faro’s brother, had a car accident this Saturday (27)

The businessman fractured two ribs and received 12 stitches on his forehead after colliding with another vehicle

He declared that he was “born again” and made an appeal: “If you drink, don’t drive”

Brother of the presenter Rodrigo Faro, Danilo Faro suffered a car accident at dawn this Saturday (27), in São Paulo. The businessman published photos on social networks in which he appears with a bloody face and told his followers that he fractured two ribs and took 12 stitches on his forehead.

“November 27, 2021 – The day I was born again. I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others”, he vented at the beginning of the text shared on Instagram.

Danilo explained that he was alone in the car, returning home after an event at the gym, when he was hit by another vehicle that, according to him, ran a red light at high speed at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú, in the neighborhood of Gardens.

“I didn’t see anything, I don’t know how the car stopped, I just had the feeling that that car was running endlessly and that I had really died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking to one another, until an angel named Gisela opened it. the door of my car and he held my hand until I regained consciousness and started breathing again,” he said.

Despite the scare and injuries, the businessman said he was happy to have survived. “If you ask me how I am, I’ll answer: I’m happy! I’m alive! I was born again and I’m sure that God and Our Lady have given me another chance,” he said.

Then he made an appeal: “If you drink, don’t drive, don’t put your life and the lives of others in danger. , told me I’m fine (only two fractured ribs and 12 stitches on the forehead), because of the car’s armor, the airbag and the seat belt. And God!”, he wrote.

Keep reading

Danilo, who ended the text saying that he will soon be “recovered and celebrating his new life”, received several messages of support from friends.

“Thank God you’re fine,” commented actress Solange Couto. “Darling! Amen! Our Lord embraced you right now and protected you. Take a deep breath and take care of yourself. Phew!”, said the presenter Otaviano Costa.

“My king, your story is incredible. I don’t know how so many accidents still happen because of the recklessness and irresponsibility of those beings who drink and think they’re capable of driving! Glad you’re okay. Stay with God!”, said actor Raul Gazolla .