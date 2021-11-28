Rodrigo Faro’s brother suffers a car accident in SP: ‘I was unconscious’

Danilo Faro fractured two ribs and received 12 stitches on his forehead after a car ran at a red light and collided with his vehicle.

The entrepreneur Danilo Faro, brother of the presenter Rodrigo Faro, suffered a car accident at dawn this Saturday, 27th, in São Paulo. On social networks, he vented and said that the collision happened “due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others”. “I was on my way home, after celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. I was with friends and those who know me know I don’t drink at all. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a very high speed car, which ran through a red light, hit me directly, right at the door on my side,” he said.

The brother of the host of record he said he didn’t see anything when the collision happened and he doesn’t know how his car stopped. “I just had the feeling that that car was running endlessly and that I had actually died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking about anything, until an angel named Gisela opened my car door and held my hand, until I regained consciousness and started breathing again.” Danilo fractured two ribs and received 12 stitches on his forehead. He emphasized that he has witnesses that the driver of the other car passed the red light and took the opportunity to make an appeal: “If you drink, don’t drive, don’t put your life and the lives of others in danger. I really could no longer be here with such violence from the crash. If they ask me how I am, I will answer: I am happy! I’m alive! I was born again and I am sure that God and Our Lady have given me another chance”.