Rodrigo Faro’s brother suffers car accident and fractures two ribs | celebrities



Danilo Faro – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/27/2021 15:24 | Updated 11/27/2021 3:31 PM

Rio – Danilo Faro, brother of presenter Rodrigo Faro, suffered a serious car accident in the early hours of this Saturday in São Paulo. The car in which the 45-year-old businessman was in was hit by another vehicle at high speed that passed a traffic light. He had two fractured ribs and needed 12 stitches on his forehead.

The businessman used his social network to reassure friends and followers about his health status. “I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others. I was returning home, after celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. friends and those who know me know that I don’t drink anything. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a car at very high speed, which crossed the red light, hits me full on, right next door to me,” he began.

The moment the car spun on the track, he thought he was dead. “I just had the feeling that I had really died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking about anything, until an angel named Gisela opened my car door and held my hand, until I regained consciousness and started breathing again. I’m reporting this, because I’m alive and several people who witnessed the moment of the accident said that the driver of the vehicle was at high speed and that he ran a red light. I have witnesses and contact details for all of them (Michel, my friend, who came to my aid, got all the information and he was the one who filmed the scenes you are seeing in this post)”, he continued.

Before closing, he celebrated being alive. “I was born again and I am sure that God and Our Lady have given me another chance,” he said, who also made an appeal: “If you drink, don’t drive, don’t put your life and the lives of others in danger I, really, could not be here anymore with such violence from the crash. One of the guards who rescued me, told me I’m fine (only 02 fractured ribs and 12 stitches on my forehead), because of the car’s armor, the airbag and the seat belt. And God,” he added.