Roman building discovered on property of British farmer

A Roman building – complete with its central mosaic – was unearthed from a farmer’s property in the United Kingdom, following the recommendation of the British Department of Culture, Media, Digital and Sport (DCMS) to establish a historic protection order for the area by the government. .

The decision comes as a way to ensure the continuity of a work started about a year ago by the University of Leicester. In 2020, Jim Irvine, son of owner Brian Taylor, found the first signs that the Roman building would be in his family’s ownership. He promptly contacted the authorities, but the quarantine against Covid-19 established at the time caused delays in technical analysis and the start of excavations.

publicity

Read too

Historian cleans up a mosaic sample found in a Roman building in England (Image: Historic England/University of Leicester/Reproduction)

Given the nature of the discovery, the university provided funding for the urgent start of excavations and removal of essential materials. In September 2021, students and faculty at the faculty identified the main mosaic, measuring 11×7 meters (m) and ironically telling part of the story of the warrior Achilles – one of the best-known characters in the tale “Iliad”, by Homer, who narrates the events of the Trojan War in Greek mythology.

In keeping with the artistic style and designs seen on the floor of the Roman building, experts assumed it was in a public area, likely a grand dining hall or some other form of entertainment. Mosaics of this type were commonly found in Roman architecture, often displaying mythological tales and great stories.

Dubbed “Rutland’s Mosaic,” the play specifically depicts Achilles’ struggle against Prince Hector, son of Priam, king of Troy. According to the tale of the Iliad, Achilles killed Hector in a fury after the prince murdered his friend Patroclus childhood, war companion and (according to contemporary historians) lover of the Greek warrior.

The building is part of a complete village established at the end of the Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th centuries. In this period, historians claim that the Roman Empire, soon after the assassination of Emperor Alexander Severus, went into crisis, facing extreme economic hardship caused. by inflation, as well as losing more and more ground to barbarian invasions, eventually splitting between the Empire of Gauls to the west; and the Palmyra Empire to the east.

Rutland’s Roman mosaic, found under a farmer’s land in England (Historic England/University of Leicester/Reproduction)

Analysis revealed that the mosaic in question has fire damage and fractures, indicating that the area was reused or renovated in later years. Human remains were also found in the rubble that covered the mosaic, probably from funerals held when the Roman building was no longer occupied – the remains date from periods after the construction, although scientists do not yet know how to determine how much.

“This is certainly the most exciting discovery of a Roman mosaic in the UK in the last century,” said John Thomas, acting director of the University of Leicester and project manager for the excavations. “She gives us unprecedented perspectives on the attitudes of people at the time, their relationships with classical literature, and tells us in great detail about the individual who commissioned this piece – clearly a classically knowledgeable, erudite person who had the money to commissioning such detailed work”.

Thomas also highlighted the fact that the surroundings of the Roman building are also well preserved, although contemporary farming activities have damaged some structures. “Previous excavations managed to capture only partial images of settlements of the type, but this one appears to be well preserved.”

John Irvine, who made the initial discovery, said he felt his curiosity piqued after coming across pottery items he didn’t immediately recognize. “They were in the middle of the wheat,” he said, “so I looked at some satellite images later and I saw very bright marks in the middle of the crop, as if someone had drawn chalk on my computer.”

Work around the Roman building continues, as experts explore its surroundings to try to discover more information. The discovery of the Rutland Mosaic will be the main part of the program Digging for Britain, when its new season premieres on the BBC in early 2022.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!