Ruy Ohtake’s body is cremated in a cemetery in Grande SP | São Paulo

1 of 6 Architect Ruy Ohtake in front of Hotel Unique, designed by him on October 31, 2002 — Photo: Epitácio Pessoa/Estadão Contents/Archive

Architect Ruy Ohtake in front of the Hotel Unique, designed by him on October 31, 2002 — Photo: Epitácio Pessoa/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo