Ruy Ohtake’s body is cremated in a cemetery in Grande SP | São Paulo

The ceremony was attended by family members.
Ruy was the son of a naturalized Brazilian Japanese artist Tomie Ohtake.
Architect Ruy Ohtake in front of the Hotel Unique, designed by him on October 31, 2002 — Photo: Epitácio Pessoa/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo
With well-defined geometric shapes and striking colors, his works are recognized from afar by the capital – with emphasis on Hotel Unique and Instituto Tomie Ohtake. See below:
Facade of the Hotel Unique, in São Paulo (SP) — Photo: Disclosure
Tomie Ohtake Institute — Photo: Disclosure
Another of the great works signed by Ruy Ohtake is the project for the housing complex in Heliópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, which received the nickname “round”.
There are 19 cylindrical residential buildings – that’s why it became popular as “round” – with colorful facades.
Buildings designed by Ruy Ohtake in Heliópolis — Photo: Reproduction/GNT
The awarded Tietê Ecological Park and Expresso Tiradentes, both in São Paulo, are also his. His work crossed oceans with the project of the Brazilian Embassy in Tokyo.
- Embassy of Brazil in Tokyo
Embassy of Brazil in Tokyo — Photo: Guilhem Vellut
From São Paulo, Ruy graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of São Paulo (FAU) in 1960.
Ohtake’s work stood out due to the influence of the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo schools of architecture – formulated by architects and urban planners Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012) and Vilanova Artigas (1915-1985).
Ruy Ohtake — Photo: Antonio Basílio/PMSJC
The architect also taught at the Mackenzie Faculty of Architecture, and at the Catholic University of Santos – where he received the title of professor emeritus in 2007.