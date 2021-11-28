S. Ramos debuts, Marquinhos shines and PSG beats Saint-Étienne

Everything was going very well for Paris Saint-Germain in the away derby, today (27), for the French Championship, until 38 minutes into the second half. PSG beat Saint-Étienne 3-1 with goals from Marquinhos, three assists from Messi and the debut of Sergio Ramos, it’s true, but an injury to Neymar in the closing stages raised concerns for the sequence of the season.

The game was worth the 15th round and had goals from Marquinhos (2) and Di María for PSG —Bouanga had opened the scoring before. Neymar, however, left the field crying after turning his foot on a cart he suffered in midfield and now awaits diagnosis to know the seriousness of the injury.

With the victory, PSG reaches 40 points in 15 games and opens up a good lead in the lead of the French Championship, as Nice, second placed, lost in the round, and stopped at 27 points. O Saint-Etienne, in turn, with 12 points, is the last place in the competition.

Sergio Ramos in the Saint-Étienne x PSG warm-up, the defender’s debut for the French capital team Image: Playback/Twitter @PSG_Inside

How was the game

Bouanga opened the scoring for the hosts in the 23rd minute of the first half. At 45, Marquinhos showed his competence in the aerial ball and drew. Di María turned the game around for PSG in the 34th minute of the second stage, shortly before Neymar’s injury, and in stoppage time Marquinhos closed the scoring.

Who did well: Green, Messi and Marquinhos

Saint-Étienne’s goalkeeper Green was one of the highlights of the match. Even with the defeat, he avoided what could have been an elastic rout, defending three shots face to face, two from Mbappé and one from Neymar. In addition, the archer did not miss the goal and demonstrated security in the match.

On the other side, Marquinhos shone mainly in attack, solving when his teammates had difficulty getting past Green, and reappearing at the end of the game to close the score.

Passed out in the first half, Messi didn’t need many touches of the ball to make a difference. On minute 45, he took a free-kick for Marquinhos to tie. In the second half, the Argentine ace lost an incredible chance, but made up for it with a brilliant pass for Di María to turn the game around and with another cross for Marquinhos to score the third.

Who was wrong: Neymar

Despite scoring a goal after just 4 minutes – well disallowed by the referee after checking the VAR who pointed out an offside -, Neymar was not a great threat to Green’s goal. Well marked, the Brazilian dug some yellow cards and even lost a great chance in the second half. In the end, he left the field crying and worrying for PSG’s sequel of the season.

cold and snow

With the thermometers marking 1º C at Geoffrey Guichard stadium, the snowflakes began to fall 20 minutes into the first half and seemed to give luck to the home team, who scored in sequence, opening the score. The snow stopped at half-time when the game was tied and Saint-Étienne had a man short. The hosts’ luck also seemed to change, as PSG sought the comeback.

Bouanga, in the snow, celebrates Saint-Étienne’s goal against PSG Image: Reproduction/Twitter @ASSE_official

Balance in the first half

Rocked by two straight victories, Saint-Étienne seemed willing to face PSG on an equal footing, despite suffering a goal from Neymar after just 4 minutes – the goal was well disallowed after a review by the VAR. Counting on a good performance of the defensive system, the hosts took better advantage of the chances.

On minute 13, Mbappé received a deep pass, waited for goalkeeper Green to choose the corner and hit. However, the archer made a great save with his foot and avoided the goal.

At 23, Khazri made a beautiful trivela pass to Kolodziejczak, who hit weakly. Donnarumma rebounded and Bouanga was unforgiving. The goal was even disallowed, but it was confirmed by the VAR, which revised the bid.

In the 40th minute, Mbappé had a chance very similar to the one at the start of the match. This time, Green didn’t move. The French forward sought the corner, but saw the goalkeeper stretch and make an even more impressive defense.

At 44 minutes, the game changed. Di María dominated before midfield and found a deep pass to Mbappé, who took the lead from Kolodziejczak. The Saint-Étienne defender stopped the opponent with a cart and received the direct red card. Afterwards, Messi took the free-kick on the edge of the area and Marquinhos went up and headed down, into Green’s corner, which stretched all the way, but couldn’t avoid PSG’s equalizer.

pressure and turn

With a man in hand, PSG launched themselves on the attack and pressed from the start of the second half, but without creating great chances for a goal for some time. On minute 23, the visitors really scared with an unbelievable sequence, in which Neymar hit the goalkeeper and Messi, on the rebound, kicked it out.

Ten minutes later, Messi received it on the edge of the area, cut a marker and, with a pass by elevation, left Di María facing the goal. The Argentine didn’t waste it and turned the game around.

When the lights went out, Marquinhos took advantage of Messi’s good move on the left and headed in the Argentine’s cross, making it 3-1 and giving the final numbers to the match.

upcoming games

Next Wednesday (1), PSG returns to the field for the French Championship. The team from the French capital receives Nice, at 5 pm (GMT).

Saint-Étienne will also return to the field next Wednesday (1), when they visit Brest from 15:00 (GMT).