Sale of real estate in Italy for 1 euro attracts Brazilians to the country

Property sales at 1 euro started to bring results with the arrival of immigrants to Italy;

Symbolic sale was a way of restoring the flow of people to uninhabited regions;

Other countries plan to follow the idea in the coming years;

The sale of property in Italy for just 1 euro has now started to bring surprising results, with many new immigrants arriving in the country. And even if you can’t find your dream property for that price, it’s possible to get your own home by paying prices well below the market, according to information from the UOL portal. For this, it is necessary to follow some counterparts requested by the government.

In an idea started in 2008, Vittorio Sgarbi, then mayor of the city of Salemi, in Sicily, had the idea of ​​charging 1 euro per house in the historic center. In return, the buyer assumed the commitment to restore the property. Thus, it would be able to save public resources that would have to be invested in the preservation of the area, an amount outside the municipal budget, and, at the same time, would attract a new flow of people to the region. The idea was so successful, according to VEJA magazine, that it was adopted in 33 other Italian regions.

Inviting prices attract Brazilians, and other countries intend to follow the rule

According to the UOL portal, the attractive price of the houses attracts Brazilians and those who push people to close the deal are the Italian regional governments themselves, which guarantee the deduction of taxes that cover up to 98% of the work. The counterpart does not only cover the value of internal doors, tableware and sink metals. Generally, new owners need to renovate homes within a certain period of time and bear the cost of documentation.

Extra items cost an average of 2,000 euros, and the value may vary depending on the size of the property. The so-called houses of opportunity vary between 15 and 80 thousand euros. There is no fixed discount for each property. Some companies even assist future owners with legal and tax bureaucracies and carry out the construction and restoration of properties. The service costs an average of 9,000 euros.

Because of the success of these projects, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has already announced a recovery plan worth approximately 2.3 billion euros to renovate small historic centers across the country, as well as rural villages, farms, parks and gardens. In some Italian provinces, according to VEJA magazine, the initiatives were suspended due to lack of real estate.

Motivated by the Italian experience, some countries try to repeat the same success. According to the magazine, Croatia, France and Spain designed similar programs. In Croatia, a village is selling houses for 16 cents on the condition that the buyer lives in the area for at least fifteen years.