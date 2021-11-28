Santiago goes after Erica and discovers Barbara’s monstrosity · TV News

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will be disappointed with Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The veteran will discover that his youngest daughter was responsible for the dismissal of Érica (Fernanda de Freitas). He will ask the personal trainer to give him lessons again. The rich woman will have chased away the professional because she will have taken her son to work at the family mansion in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Erica will give up serving the well-heeled customer in this second chapter (29) . Barbara will humiliate the professional just because she won’t like to see Luan (Miguel Schmid) at her father’s house, accompanying her mother.

Shocked by the pampered’s lack of sensitivity, the teacher will decide to resign from her job. She will make the decision, as she has no one to leave the child with. Embarrassed by Barbara’s scolding, Erica won’t even have the courage to tell the truth about her departure from Santiago.

The young mother will then justify to the veteran that she got a new job and will no longer be able to help him with his physical exercises. Upset with the woman’s departure, the elderly will look for it in the chapter of Tuesday (30).

Erica resigns from Santiago

The character played by José de Abreu will make a point of going to the personal trainer’s house and will even present her with a bouquet of flowers. Embarrassed, the blonde will tell the truth and explain that she left the rich man’s house on orders given by Barbara.

The entrepreneur will be shocked by the act of the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will plead for the professional to resume work with him. Erica will accept the new friend’s terms. Soon, Santiago will declare himself in love, and the two will start an affair.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

