Santos visits Internacional to end relegation risk

Santos will face Internacional this Sunday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With 45 points, the Fish can end the mathematical risk of falling. Alvinegro calculates the need for one more point to really get rid of any fear.

Coach Fábio Carille may not count on Diego Tardelli and Marinho because of a thigh discomfort. Madson, embezzlement against Fortaleza, may return.

Inter dropped in performance and is already ninth in the Brasileirão, with 47 points, and could even be overtaken by Santos if defeated.

Colorado must continue without Yuri Alberto. The centre-forward’s absence has been deeply felt by coach Diego Aguirre. The Gauchos lost the last three games.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL x SANTOS

Local: Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date: November 28, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Mercado, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Edenilson and Patrick; Palaces and Taison

Technician: Diego Aguirre

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo

Technician: Fabio Carille

Leave your comment