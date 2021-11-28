São Paulo defeats Sport 2-0 and moves away from the Z4 do Brasileirão

São Paulo is getting closer to guaranteeing its permanence in the Serie A of Brasileirão next year. Tonight (27), Tricolor beat Sport 2-0, with goals from Calleri and Gabriel Sara, and reached the magic number of 45 points, which is pointed out by mathematicians as enough for a team to remain in the elite . With the setback at the Morumbi stadium, Leão da Ilha parked at 33 points and sank in the vice-lantern.

Supported by more than 35 thousand people, São Paulo went on the attack from the beginning of the match, achieved a high offensive production, but found it difficult to beat Sport. In the first half, the northeastern team was better in the match, but could not beat Tiago Volpi. In the final stage, Tricolor scored two goals and won at home.

The best: Mailson

Sport’s performance at Morumbi was not the best, but Mailson’s goalkeeper performance was at a very high level. The player made at least four difficult saves over the 90 minutes and avoided a wider defeat by Leão da Ilha. It was only beaten by Calleri, who stretched out to score the only goal of the match.

The worst: Marcao Silva

Suffered to close the spaces of the midfielders of São Paulo and could not neutralize the opposing attacks. With the ball at his feet, he was slow and left Sport predictable in the construction of offensive plays.

Benitez enters and changes the game

There was a possibility that Martín Benítez would start the match at Morumbi, but Rogério Ceni opted to leave him on the bench. At the end of the first half, the fans asked for the midfielder to enter and the coach answered. With only four minutes of play, the Argentine suffered a foul, went for the kick and found Calleri in the small area to open the score for Morumbi. He was a key player in São Paulo’s football.

São Paulo shows offensive intensity

Pressured by the delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship table, São Paulo knew how to impose itself against Sport. The team managed to reach the opponent’s goal since the beginning of the duel and had more possession, number of submissions and time in the attacking field.

Sport has a glimmer of good football, but not enough

During most of the match at Morumbi, the Sport team played on equal terms against São Paulo and, at times, presented danger to Tiago Volpi’s goal. The tactic was to keep the team compact and bet on the speed of points on counterattacks, but the opponent was more efficient and, after the first goal, managed to control Leão da Ilha.

game timeline

The first half was marked by the balance between the teams, although with different proposals. São Paulo launched the attack and offered danger to goalkeeper Mailson. On the other hand, it gave Sport space to counterattack and, for very little and thanks to the work of Tiago Volpi, Leão da Ilha did not come out ahead at Morumbi.

In the final stage, Rogério Ceni sent the Argentine Benítez to the field and the game changed. São Paulo opened the scoring with Calleri and then started to control the actions of the match. Sport had to leave to seek the tie and gave space for the home team to offer danger to Mailson. In the end, Gabriel Sara decreed the result this Saturday night.

Sport’s accounts to stay in Serie A

With the defeat, Sport finds itself in a delicate situation to avoid relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Leão da Ilha has 33 points, has only three more matches to be played in the season and needs to win them to reach 42 points. Even if they do, the team still needs to root against Grêmio, Juventude, Bahia, Atlético-GO and Athletico-PR.

Hernanes meets the São Paulo fans and is applauded

Idol of São Paulo’s fans for the football presented in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, and also in 2017 when he was the protagonist of the team that saved Tricolor from relegation in the second round of Brasileirão, midfielder Hernanes was chosen as the starting lineup for Sport and applauded by the healthy – Paulinos in Morumbi during the game. When leaving the field, still in the second half, the Prophet was applauded by the audience present in the stadium.

DATASHEET

São Paulo 2×0 Sport

Date: 11/27/2021

Local: Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Calleri, at 4′ of the 2nd half (1-0); Gabriel Sara, at 34′ of the 2nd half (2-0)

Yellow cards: Gustavo Oliveira (Sport)

Red cards: –

São Paulo: James Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Arboleda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara (Bruno Alves), Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Benítez); Rigoni (Juan) and Calleri (Marquinhos). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Zé Welison, Marcão, Hernanes (Paulinho Moccelin), Everton Felipe and Gustavo (Luciano Juba); Mikael Technician: Gustavo Florentín.