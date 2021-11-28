São Paulo ticket wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

A ticket from the capital of São Paulo was the last one drawn in the Federal lottery contest 5617 and won the prize of R$ 500 thousand. The event was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

The other main amounts went to bets from Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

Result of Federal Lottery 5617

Check out the numbers of the five winning tickets in Federal lottery 5617:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 039615 CLOVER LIGHT SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 056949 MY DREAM RIO DE JANEIRO – RJ BRL 27,000.00 3rd 014270 LOOSE LUCK LOTTERY BROAD FIELD/PR BRL 24,000.00 4th 071716 ABC LOTTERIES UBERLANDIA/MG BRL 19,000 5th 036928 INDEPENDENCE WITH LOTTERY TICKETS CAMPINAS, SP BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

To receive the prize of the Federal lottery contest 5617, players must go to a Caixa branch presenting their RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the lottery draw of the 5617 Federal lottery. If the player does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Student Financing Fund of the University education).

next draw

The next Federal lottery draw, contest 5618, will be held on Wednesday, December 1st, at 7:00 pm (GMT) and the prize is estimated at R$500,000. Bettors can buy the bet up to at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.