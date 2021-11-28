SBT breaks 19-year record and Fox Sports crashes pay channels

Palmeiras became three-time champion of America after beating Flamengo in the extension of the final of the Libertadores, played in Montevideo, today, by the score of 2 to 1. In addition to the palmeiras, who also have reason to celebrate is SBT and Fox Sports, channels that broadcast the match and that they overcame their opponents with a free hand in the audience.

Data obtained by Lance point to a disparity in the National Television Panel (PNT) in relation to the numbers reached by Fox Sports. The first half ended with 11.5 rating points for the Disney group channel. On the other hand, SporTV, from the Globo group, totaled only 0.10. The overall game average was 11.7 points for Fox Sports, peaking at 12.5 in overtime.

Lance also found that SBT dominated the end-to-end audience, remaining for 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minutes), in absolute audience leadership among open channels. The SBT had an overall average of 26.3 points and a peak of 31 points. On average, Globo got 9.3 points. Record was third with 3.4 and Band fourth with 1.9.

Palmeiras beat Flamengo by two to one with goals from Raphael Veiga and Deyverson. Gabigol scored for the Cariocas, but he couldn’t stop Palmeiras from becoming two-time champions in a row.