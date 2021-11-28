SBT conquers record audience with Libertadores final

As expected, the SBT won a large audience with the showing of the final of the Liberators of America. The match that consecrated the palm trees as champion he made Silvio Santos’ channel stand alone in the lead.

According to previous data released on Twitter, the station had no difficulties in conquering the tip. In the first half, there were 24.8 points against only 8 of the second place, the Globe. The numbers refer to Greater São Paulo.

When the second half came, the game guaranteed two more points to the channel. SBT got 26.1 against 9.2 for Globo, which aired the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

In overtime, the match reached a peak of 30 points in São Paulo, but the average was 25. The main competitor got 9 points, while Record TV scored only 3 points.

Meanwhile, on pay TV, the Fox Sports fired and reached 11 points. The main rival, SportTV, did not even reach 1 rating point at the same time.

However, the data are prior and must undergo changes. The consolidated will be released on Sunday (28). In any case, the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo can already be considered historic for SBT.