SBT goes to 31 points and runs over Globo with Libertadores final

The Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, this Saturday afternoon (27) made SBT beat Globo and reach more than triple the competitor’s audience. The ball rolled at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

According to previous data from Kantar Ibope in Grande SP, obtained by on the small screen along with market sources, the match registered an average of 26.3 points, with a peak of 31 between 17:00 and 19:35. At the same time, Globo had 9.3 and Record had 3.4.

For comparison purposes, the last Libertadores final, between Palmeiras and Santos, on January 30 of this year, won 24.7 points of average and peak of 32, also giving the isolated lead to SBT.

Today’s game ended tied 1-1 in normal time, with goals by Raphael Veiga for Palmeiras and Gabigol for Flamengo. With that, the final went to overtime and, right in the first stage of the extra time, the team alviverde scored the second goal, with Deyverson, and continued like this until the end, establishing Palmeiras as three-time champion of America – the second consecutive title.

In other squares, the index achieved in Brasília surprised, where the final recorded an average of 31.6 points and a peak of 38, against just 3.1 for Globo. Record got 0.7. The country’s capital has a large fan base from Flamengo.

In addition to SBT, Fox Sports also broadcast on Pay TV.

Anitta performed at the final of Libertadores 2021

Before the start of the game, Anitta performed alongside four dancers and sang three songs: Bola Rebola, Me Gusta and Combatchy. Then, the audience was animated by the sound of funk Baile de Favela.

The SBT team was formed by narrator Téo José, commentator Mauro Beting, former player Washington and referee analysis by Nadine Basttos.

Before the match, the network aired 1:30 am pre-match, under the command of Benjamin Back. Before the program and even throughout the attraction, the presenter provoked Globo, saying that today “is not the day to see an old movie”.

At the same time, the competitor had the Saturday Session and the Caldeirão.

More information about the Libertadores game

Due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the presence of the public was allowed. Many Brazilians traveled to Uruguay to follow the big decision.

Each club had around 13,000 tickets available for sale. Flamengo sold out and, according to the website Globo Esporte.com, Palmeiras stopped selling six thousand tickets.

The stadium has a capacity for 60 thousand people.