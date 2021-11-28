Searches for missing plane crashes enter the fourth day. ‘All in prayer’ asks copilot mother

This Sunday, the Fire Department and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) entered the fourth day of searches for the victims of the twin-engine plane that fell into the sea between Paraty (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP) on Wednesday night. So far, only the body of pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27, has been found. On Saturday, the FAB reported that it has already patrolled nearly two thousand kilometers in search of victims.

This morning, the mother of José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20, the co-pilot, published the beginning of the searches on social media. Ana Regina thanked the firefighters who are committed to providing victims with information.

The copilot’s mother thanks the firefighters for the start of the fourth day of searches Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

In a post on her Instagram feed with a photo of an air force soldier, Ana also cites the prayer chain she is receiving for her son. “All in prayer, my son! Strength! God is with you”, she quotes.

In addition to José, the passenger on the plane, who was identified as the businessman and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Sérgio Dias, known as Serginho, is also missing. Owner of a vehicle armoring company, he was responsible for chartering the plane.

On social media, actor Felipe Titto – who is a poster boy for Sérgio’s company – asked everyone to make a prayer chain so that the businessman can be found as soon as possible. Hours after the crash he posted videos on his social networks.

The copilot’s family rented two speedboats, a helicopter and a boat to continue the search with the team of professionals who work at the site. José’s girlfriend also asks for a drone on social media.

a body was found

On Thursday afternoon, a body was found by FAB on the high seas, in Paraty, on the Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro. The victim was recognized by the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) of Campo Grande after relatives recognized the body. The body was cremated yesterday, at the Penitência cemetery, in Caju, downtown. The man’s mother and brother came from Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul, during the morning of Thursday.

Very moved, the young man’s mother, Leila Reis Carneiro, stated that she did not want to believe that she was her son and that she would not have the structures to bury him.

“Unfortunately, this was news we didn’t want to receive. But he’s my brother,” said college student Guilherme Calçado Carneiro, 21. “Dreams were interrupted,” completed the boy.

On Friday morning, Gustavo’s girlfriend, Larissa Vicente, stated that she would not talk about the matter. Before recognizing the body, the pilot’s mother stated that the young man lost his father recently by Covid-19 and that he was very sad.

— He (Gustavo) is all I have — he blurted out.

The accident

The twin-engine left Jacarepaguá Airport, on the morning of last Wednesday, went to Campinas and would return to the capital of Rio de Janeiro at 18:30. However, according to the co-pilot’s relatives, the trip was delayed and takeoff only took place at 8:30 pm. Shortly after 9 pm, the boy’s mother, who was accompanying the route, lost track of the tracking. Since dawn on Thursday, the copilot’s family started looking for the boy.

The search work in the accident region is also being carried out jointly by the Fire Department of Rio and São Paulo, the Navy and the Air Force. Watercraft, boats and aircraft are being used.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the plane was in normal condition, with authorization for night flights, however, it could not take an air taxi. The twin-engine was manufactured in 1981. Its Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire on August 6, 2022.