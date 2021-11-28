Second season of The Masked Singer Brasil has details revealed | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/TV Globo The Masked Singer Brasil: next season has news revealed

The Masked Singer Brasil was one of the main hits on TV Globo in recent months. With the second season confirmed, columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, revealed some details about the next season of the reality show.

With its opening scheduled for January 2022, the main news so far concerns the number of participants. If in the first season there were 12 celebrities, the next one must have a number greater than that.

The day of the week the program will be shown must also change. The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil should rock Sundays, not Tuesday nights. The choice of TV Globo for the date change is strategic, as the audience on Sundays has closed below expectations.

Ivete Sangalo will remain in charge of the program. The singer’s presentation was highly praised last season and, therefore, she will be maintained.

By all appearances, the fee for participants at The Masked Singer Brasil should remain the same. Each famous person can earn up to R$60 thousand with their participation, and the monthly fee is R$10. The broadcaster does not offer a fixed contract during this period.