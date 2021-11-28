see countries where covid variant has been detected

Microscopic view of covid-19 omicron variant or B.1.1.529 and letter of omicron in Greek alphabet. 3D rendering.

The variant first registered in South Africa has already been detected in at least six countries

Named omicron, the variant is already considered the one with the highest number of mutations

One researcher has already called it “awful”, while another has said it is the worst strain ever seen.

THE Coronavirus variant that was first recorded in South Africa it has been detected in at least six countries and territories to date. Several nations have already restricted flights due to the new strain.

Named omicron (B.1.1.529), the variant is already considered the one with the highest number of mutations. It is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous the strain is. However, one researcher has already called it “awful”, while another has said it is the worst ever.

In a press conference, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, in South Africa, said that 50 mutations were found in total, and more than 30 in the protein spike — “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and is the target of most covid-19 vaccines.

Oliveira, who is Brazilian, said the variant carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and is “very different” from other types that have been around. “This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” he said.

So far, 77 cases have been confirmed in Gauteng Province, South Africa; four cases in Botswana; and one in Hong Kong, directly related to a trip to South Africa.

Germany registered two cases in the Bavaria region; there is also a case with “high probability” in Hesse. In Belgium, one case has been confirmed, of a traveler who returned from Egypt on 11 November. Italy detected a case of a man who arrived from Mozambique. The Czech Republic has a confirmed case in Liberec.

In the UK, there are two confirmed cases, one in Chelmsford and the other in Nottingham. Israel has registered one case, of a person who traveled to Malawi, and two more suspects.